Trial set to begin in 2013 double killing near Frenchtown

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Opening statements were set to begin Tuesday in a 2013 double killing at a rural residence in western Montana.

The Missoulian reports Caressa Hardy, also identified in court records as Glenn Dibley, is charged with killing Thomas Korjack and Robert Orozco in March 2013 at a residence near Frenchtown.

Hardy is also charged with two counts of solicitation of deliberate homicide for offering to pay fellow Missoula County jail inmates to kill the woman who reported the shooting in early 2016.

The witness, who said she had children with Dibley, told officers she saw him shoot the two men in a house and then gut the room and burn everything in it. Investigators found human bones in the burn pile.

The trial is being held in Missoula before retired District Judge James Wheelis.

