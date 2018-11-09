Troopers searching for Thruway wrong-way driver

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State police say they're looking for the driver who sped away from troopers during a traffic stop and drove the wrong way on the Thruway near Albany.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports that police say troopers stopped a vehicle near Interstate 87's Exit 23 around 4:45 a.m. Friday. Police say a passenger was arrested after a struggle with troopers. The driver then fled but was spotted near Exit 18 at New Paltz about an hour later.

A witness reported seeing the car going the wrong way in the northbound lanes with troopers in pursuit. Troopers discontinued the chase for safety reasons.

The car with Vermont plates was later spotted behind a business in Albany. Troopers and a K-9 unit are searching the area for the driver.