Troopers shoot teen who attacks woman, flees on horseback

SMITH CENTER, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say troopers have shot and wounded a 15-year-old after he attacked a woman, fled on horseback and then fired on law enforcement in rural north-central Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that the Smith County Sheriff's responded Saturday to a Smith Center home, where a 66-year-old woman reported being restrained, beaten and choked. She was taken to a hospital.

The release says the teen fled on horseback. The Kansas Highway Patrol later found the armed teen and spent a few hours trying to apprehend him. The release says that when the teen fired at troopers, two of the troopers returned fire, striking the teen.

He was flown to a Nebraska hospital. His condition isn't known. No law enforcement officers were hurt.