Tucker, Bankston lead Little Rock past Tennessee State 83-67

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rayjon Tucker scored 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting and Kris Bankston had 14 points and eight rebounds to propel Little Rock to an 83-67 victory over Tennessee State on Tuesday night.

The Trojans (2-0), who led 31-30 at halftime, broke the game open with 67-percent shooting (20 of 30) from the field in the second half. Jaizec Lottie tossed in 10 of his 12 points after intermission and Nikola Maric added 12 points before fouling out.

Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey paced the Tigers (0-2) with 15 points, while Michael Littlejohn scored 14 on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range.

Tennessee State struggled to find the range on its home court, making just 24 of 61 (39 percent). The Tigers whiffed on 23 of 35 3-pointers (34 percent) and made just half of their 14 free throws. Little Rock had a 52-22 advantage in points in the paint and outrebounded the Tigers 38-30.