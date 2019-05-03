Tucson man indicted for transporting fentanyl pills

PHOENIX (AP) — A Tucson man is facing charges for allegedly transporting thousands of fentanyl pills.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced Thursday that a grand jury indicted Shane Dawson Stewart on three drug-related charges.

They include conspiracy, illegal control of a criminal enterprise and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale in an amount over the statutory threshold.

Prosecutors say state troopers pulled Stewart over in his car April 23 on Interstate 10. After getting consent to search his car, a trooper found a bag containing 3,000 pills with fentanyl.

It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.