Tucson mother who fled with daughter arrested in Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson mother who fled with her 1-year-old daughter during a supervised visit two months ago has been located.

Tucson police say 38-year-old Jeannette McCann Lopez and her daughter were found in Mexico on Tuesday.

Authorities took custody of them at a port of entry in Nogales. The child, Jeannette Grado, appeared unharmed and in good condition.

Lopez, who is five months pregnant, was booked into a Tucson jail on one felony count of custodial interference.

It was not immediately known Friday if she had an attorney.

According to police, the girl was in the legal custody of the Department of Child Safety when mother and daughter had a supervised visit on Jan. 31 at a public library.

Lopez abruptly grabbed her daughter and left the library.