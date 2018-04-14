Tucson police: Woman shoots, wounds hatchet-wielding man

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say a woman shot and wounded a man who demanded her car keys and threatened her with a hatchet outside a store.

Sgt. Kimberly Bay says the woman kept the wounded man from leaving the scene of the Friday night shooting before police arrived.

According to Bay, the incident occurred after the woman left a store and was closing her vehicle's door when the man accosted her.

Bay says the man remains hospitalized.

The incident occurred near South 16th Avenue and East Pennsylvania Drive.