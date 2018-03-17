https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Tucson-woman-accused-of-trying-to-smuggle-drugs-12760587.php
Tucson woman accused of trying to smuggle drugs into US
Updated 1:09 am, Saturday, March 17, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Federal border officers have arrested a Tucson woman on suspicion of trying to smuggle drugs from Mexico.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the 21-year-old's vehicle was subjected to a secondary search at the Port of Nogales on Wednesday night.
One of the agency's drug canines led officers to the discovery of 2 -1/2 pounds of heroin.
They also found 2 pounds of methamphetamine.
The drugs in total were worth an estimated $49,300.
Authorities seized the drugs and the car. The woman, who was not identified, was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigators.
View Comments