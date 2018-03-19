Tulsa man arrested in girlfriend's shooting death

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa police have arrested a man they say fatally shot his girlfriend and told authorities it was a suicide.

The Tulsa World reports that authorities originally arrested 30-year-old Jermico Willis for firearm possession after a former felony conviction. Tulsa Police Sgt. Dave Walker says a first-degree murder charge was added after an autopsy of 25-year-old Iesha Wallace.

Emergency responders found Wallace dead with a pistol next to her inside an apartment Saturday.

Walker says evidence at the scene conflicted with Willis' allegations, which had too many inconsistencies.

A probable cause affidavit says Wallace was likely shot from 3 feet away and that the state medical examiner's office found her wound wasn't a contact gunshot.

Willis is being held at Tulsa County jail without bond. Jail records don't list an attorney.

