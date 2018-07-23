UK silent on US death penalty concerns for alleged jihadis

LONDON (AP) — Leaked documents show that British officials are not requiring U.S. counterparts to provide assurances that two alleged British jihadis will not be executed if put on trial.

The Daily Telegraph said Monday it had seen a letter from Home Secretary Sajid Javid to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions concerning two individuals who have been in custody since their arrest in Syria in January.

The newspaper says Javid told Sessions that Britain would not seek "assurances" that the two would not be executed. Britain is a longstanding opponent of the death penalty.

The letter ostensibly deals with Britain providing intelligence information that could be used in any future prosecution in U.S. courts.