US Supreme Court won't hear complaint against Zahnd

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court will not review a reprimand the Missouri Supreme Court issued against Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd.

Missouri's high court reprimanded Zahnd in May for publicly naming some residents of a northwest Missouri town who defended a convicted child sex offender. The U.S Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider the issue.

The case began in October 2015 when Zahnd issued a news release naming residents of Dearborn who wrote letters supporting Darren Paden while Paden was awaiting sentencing for sexually abusing a young girl.

The Kansas City Star reports the Missouri Press Association and the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys supported Zahnd's request. They argued that the case raised issues of whether an elected prosecutor can tell the truth in a news release about public information once a case is over.

