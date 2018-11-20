US judge: Mississippi 15-week abortion ban unconstitutional

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has struck down a Mississippi abortion law that is one of the most restrictive in the United States.

The Mississippi law bans most abortions after 15 weeks.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ruled Tuesday that it "unequivocally" violates women's constitutional rights.

The only abortion clinic in Mississippi sued when Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed the law March 19, and Reeves issued a temporary restraining order the next day to keep the state from enforcing the law.

The law and the responding lawsuit set up a confrontation sought by abortion opponents, who are hoping federal courts will ultimately prohibit abortions before a fetus is viable. Current federal law does not.

An Iowa law, also challenged in court, bans most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.