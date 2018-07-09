US woman killed in Mexico City shooting

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City authorities are investigating the death of a U.S. tourist killed by what appeared to be a stray bullet in a shooting at a taco restaurant in a wealthy capital neighborhood.

The city prosecutor's office says a 27-year-old American woman was leaving the restaurant early Saturday when gunmen aboard a motorcycle fired on a man authorities identified as a bouncer at an area bar. The man was wounded, but survived.

Authorities said in a statement later Saturday that the woman, who was not identified by name, was with her husband and two other friends at the restaurant in the Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood. There was no indication the two victims knew each other.

The attackers escaped.

An official with the U.S. Bureau of Consular Affairs confirmed the death.