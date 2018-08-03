Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting college student

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police have arrested an Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a student at Brown University.

The Providence Journal reports 29-year-old Carlos Carrillo, of Providence, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault after the Thursday attack.

A 21-year-old student says Carrillo tried to sexually assault her during a ride and then groped her after they arrived at her destination.

Police say they later found Carrillo in an Orms Street apartment and arrested him. He was arraigned and released on $250 bail. It was not immediately clear if he has obtained an attorney.

