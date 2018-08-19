Uganda arrests American man who attacked hotel staff

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan police are holding an American man who in video footage is seen attacking a hotel worker with punches and racial insults.

Jimmy L. Taylor was arrested on Thursday after CCTV footage of the incident was posted on social media, angering some Ugandans who demanded his arrest.

The incident happened at a hotel in Kampala, the capital. It wasn't clear precisely when.

In the footage the middle-aged American is seen charging at a receptionist: "You hate Jesus. You hate yourself. You hate me. You disgraced Jesus. Huh?" Later he throws a punch, one of many, and hurls slurs such as the N-word.

Ugandan police said Sunday that Taylor, who claims to be a missionary and former member of the U.S. Marines, will be charged with assault later this week.