University of Alabama football player charged with DUI

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A University of Alabama football player has been charged with driving under the influence.

News outlets report reserve offensive lineman Hunter Ray Brannon was arrested Sunday morning. The 20-year-old redshirt freshman hasn't played any games for the team since joining last year.

Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Lt. Teena Richardson says a 19-year-old male driver told police Brannon was in a vehicle "doing doughnuts" in a roadway and crashed into his car. She says the man told authorities Brannon asked him to not contact police and then left the scene. Police were given Brannon's tag number and later pulled him over.

Alabama coach Nick Saban says in a statement that "we will evaluate what we need to do in terms of appropriate discipline."

It's unclear if Brannon has a lawyer.