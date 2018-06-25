Unknown pickup driver may have info on deadly hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police in New Orleans say they are looking for the driver of a pickup truck as they try to solve a fatal hit-and-run case that happened last week.

New Orleans police say in a Monday news release that the truck is believed to have been in the vicinity when a vehicle struck and fatally injured a man in eastern New Orleans early on the morning of June 17. A picture released by police shows a white or light-colored pickup with a dark colored framework over its cargo bed.

The driver of that vehicle is not currently considered a suspect but police say that person may have valuable information about the crash. Police said last week that the victim appeared to have been hit by at least one vehicle when he was found.