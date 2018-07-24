Upstate NY bookkeeper repays stolen money, gets prison time

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A 63-year-old bookkeeper has been sentenced to one to three years in prison after paying back the more than $850,000 he stole from the central New York contractor he worked for.

Walter Dudas (DOO'-duhs), of Solvay, was sentenced on Onondaga County Court in Syracuse on Monday. He pleaded guilty to grand larceny and tax fraud after his 2016 arrest for stealing from Spensieri (spehn-see-EHR'ee) Diversified, a painting and renovation contractor in Geddes (GEH'-dihs).

Defense lawyer Michael Spano said Dudas felt heartfelt remorse for those he had wronged. He said Dudas also plans to pay the state about $60,000 in income taxes on the stolen funds.