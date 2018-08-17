Upstate gun store hit twice by burglars in 5 days

PARMA, N.Y. (AP) — Police say an upstate New York gun store has been burglarized twice in the past five days.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says between 35 and 40 firearms were stolen from Chinappi's Firearms & Supplies in Parma overnight Wednesday.

Police say 10 guns were stolen from the store Aug. 11.

Monroe County sheriff's deputies say there have been seven burglaries at the store since 2007, and at least 82 firearms have been stolen. None of the burglaries are believed to be related.

Police say they're taking the remaining firearms from the store for security.

Agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation.