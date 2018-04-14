Urbana man convicted of murder in 1980s charged with robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — An Urbana man who was convicted of murder in the 1980s is in custody after allegedly shooting and robbing a man during a drug deal.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that 63-year-old Roy L. Bryant is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, armed robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. On Friday, a judge set his bond at $500,000.

Bryant allegedly robbed a man and a woman and shot the man on Wednesday. The man was treated at an area hospital and released. On Thursday, Champaign police spotted his car and attempted to pull him over. They say Bryant fled but he was captured after a brief chase when he crashed his vehicle.

Bryant was convicted in 1984 of murder in the death of his estranged girlfriend.