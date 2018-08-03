Utah State goes to Tinder to prevent sexual assault

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Utah State University's sexual assault prevention office has started a Tinder profile aimed at reaching students on the dating app.

Coordinator Felicia Gallegos tells the Herald Journal a number of people have "swiped right" or "liked" the profile promoting the importance of consensual sex, though they haven't gotten any direct messages yet.

In the future, she expects Utah State to use the app to feature messages about healthy relationships, stalking prevention and domestic violence awareness.

It comes as in the aftermath of several sexual misconduct cases at Utah State, including a former football player accused of assaulting women he met on Tinder. Torrey Green has denied the allegations.

Gallegos says the office's Tinder profile lets students searching for a date for weekend pause and "remember the importance of consent and respectful relationships."