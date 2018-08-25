Utah comic convention ordered to pay $4M in trademark case

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A federal judge has ordered organizers of Salt Lake City's annual comic convention to pay nearly $4 million in attorney fees and costs to San Diego Comic-Con after losing a trademark-infringement case.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that U.S. District Judge Anthony Battaglia's order calls for FanX founders Dan Farr and Bryan Brandenburg and Dan Farr Productions, the company that stages the event, to pay the fees.

The judge also declared that FanX must stop using the phrase "formerly known as Salt Lake Comic Con" in advertising and social media.

Farr and Brandenburg say they plan to appeal.

A jury last December found that the production company violated San Diego Comic-Con's trademark when it named its event Salt Lake Comic Con. The jury found it wasn't a "willful infringement" and awarded $20,000 in damages to the San Diego event.

