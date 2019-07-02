Utah man arrested in Ogden church arson

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A Utah man is facing charges in connection with a church fire in Ogden that authorities say caused around $300,000 in damage.

KSL-TV in Salt Lake City reports Michael Donovan Averett was charged with arson Monday following an investigation into vandalism at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ogden.

Charging documents say two maintenance workers had arrived at the church that morning to find broken water pipes and a shattered glass door, and could still hear someone breaking items inside the building.

Officers arrived and later found 18-year-old Averett and a juvenile nearby.

Police say Averett admitted to using flammable sources to ignite multiple fires within the church and breaking multiple fixtures.

It was not known if he had an attorney.

___

Information from: KSL-TV, http://www.ksl.com/