Utah man gets 15 years to life for 2016 murder

PROVO, Utah (AP) — A Utah man will spend 15 years to life behind bars for killing a 22-year-old man who was forced to dig his own grave.

The Daily Herald reports 22-year-old Raul Vidrio of Mount Pleasant was sentenced Thursday for the first-degree murder of Wesley Nay.

According to court documents, Vidrio burned Nay's body in a shallow grave in September 2016.

Authorities arrested Vidrio in a stolen truck where they found shovels, gas jugs and a knife with blood matching Nay.

A medical examiner determined Nay died from stabbing and blunt trauma.

Investigators found a video on Vidrio's phone showing Nay digging a hole in the grassy meadow near Indianola where his body was found.

Vidrio also was sentenced to consecutive prison terms for obstruction of justice and desecration of a body.

