Utah man pleads not guilty in deaths of teens

PROVO, Utah (AP) — A Utah man accused of killing two teenagers and dumping their bodies in an abandoned mine shaft has pleaded not guilty.

Jerrod Baum entered the not guilty plea Monday to charges of aggravated murder and other counts in the deaths of 17-year-old Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell.

Relatives of the victims say they were not surprised by the plea.

Riley Powell's father, Bill Powell, says Baum is a "chicken" for not admitting to the charges.

Bill Powell and the aunt of Otteson, Amanda Hunt, say they want prosecutors to pursue the death penalty.

Utah County Attorney David Leavitt says the death penalty is a possibility for this case.

The teens were reported missing in December 2017. Their bodies were found in a mine near Eureka three months later.