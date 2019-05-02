Utah woman arrested after poisoning boyfriend with Drano

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police have arrested a woman in South Salt Lake on suspicion that she fed her boyfriend drain cleaner with the intention to kill him.

A jail booking report shows that 43-year-old Elle Yoshio Weissman was arrested Tuesday after telling investigators she had given her live-in boyfriend Drano so he would enter "an eternal sleep."

Police were called to a local urgent care center where the man was being treated after Weissman told medical staff that she had slipped her boyfriend Drano. She said her boyfriend thought she was giving him medicine.

South Salt Lake police detective Gary Keller says the 50-year-old victim survived and is being treated at a local hospital.

Weissman is booked in jail. It's unknown if she has an attorney.