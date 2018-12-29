Utah woman sentenced for pedestrian death

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah woman who prosecutors say was drunk and speeding when her car struck and killed a Taylorsville man in a crosswalk has been sentenced.

A judge on Friday ordered Roxanna Molina to serve up to 20 years in prison for killing 19-year-old Robert Harsh on the night before Thanksgiving in 2017.

The 28-year-old woman pleaded guilty in June to charges of automobile homicide and failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving death. Other lesser charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Molina wept in court as she took responsibility for her actions and pleaded for forgiveness.

Police had said Molina was driving a Cadillac Escalade that ran a red light and struck Harsh. She told officers she thought she hit a bus.