Van strikes gunman on Staten Island, killing him

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a gunman shooting at a minivan carrying members of a rival faction was struck and killed by the van before it crashed into a house on Staten Island.

Police say another person was badly hurt and four people were in custody after the chaos unfolded around noon on Tuesday in the New York City borough's St. George neighborhood.

Court spokesman Lucian Chalfen says the shooting and crash happened as a confrontation outside the Richmond County courthouse carried around the block.

He says court officers gave chase but took cover upon seeing the gunman shooting at the van.

Chalfen says gunman was killed by the van.

He says court officers apprehended the van's four occupants after ordering them out at gunpoint.