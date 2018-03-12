Vandalism blamed for hazardous Georgia chemical spill

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The spokesman for a Georgia county says vandals are to blame for a hazardous chemical spill.

Walker County Director of Public Relations Joe Legge tells WRCB-TV that vandals turned over transformers filled with oil at the Coast American building in Rossville, Georgia.

He says the oil spilled Sunday night contained the hazardous chemical polychlorinated biphenyls and leaked in to a nearby drainage ditch. The Environmental Protection Agency says polychlorinated biphenyls exposure has been demonstrated to negatively affect animal health in several of ways including causing cancer and neurological development deficiencies.

The station reports the spill was contained by Monday morning and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division has been contacted.

No one had been arrested as of Monday morning.