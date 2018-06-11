https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Vandals-damage-former-Black-Hills-Passion-Play-12983974.php
Vandals damage former Black Hills Passion Play site
Published 8:54 am, Monday, June 11, 2018
SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — Vandals caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage at the former Black Hills Passion Play site in western South Dakota.
The Spearfish amphitheater site is where the crucifixion of Jesus Christ was re-enacted for about seven decades beginning in the late 1930s.
The Black Hills Pioneer reports that the vandalism occurred last week. Authorities arrested a 21-year-old man and a male juvenile on trespassing and drug-related charges, with other charges pending. Police are looking for a second man.
Lt. Boyd Dean says it appears that the trio had been staying at the site, as luggage, blankets, pillows and other items were found.
___
Information from: Black Hills Pioneer, http://www.bhpioneer.com
View Comments