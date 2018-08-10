Vegas man gets prison in weapons of mass destruction case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 41-year-old Las Vegas man was sentenced to four-to-10 years in state prison for stockpiling and using explosives in what police and prosecutors called a terrorism and weapons of mass destruction case.

Nicolai Howard Mork's sentencing on Thursday came after he pleaded guilty in June to lesser felony weapons and explosives component charges.

The plea came amid what Mork's defense attorney, Nicholas Wooldridge, called a "witch hunt hysteria" following the Las Vegas Strip shooting last Oct. 1.

Mork holds a master's degree in business from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He admitted setting small neighborhood explosions that prompted complaints to police who raided his home in December 2016.

No one was injured by the blasts, but prosecutors maintained that Mork posed a risk of serious public injuries and damage.

