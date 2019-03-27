https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Vegas-police-No-officer-injured-in-shooting-13720718.php
Vegas police: No officer injured in shooting
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say there's been a shooting involving police but that no officers are injured.
Police also say a suspect is in custody but no information was released immediately regarding that person's status and circumstances of the Wednesday morning incident.
Police say the incident occurred in the area of Vegas Valley Road and Maryland Parkway.
