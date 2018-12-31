Vegas police search for customer who drove over manicurist

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police are trying to identify a woman accused of using a stolen car to run over and kill a nail salon worker after failing to pay for a $35 manicure.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Larry Hadfield said Monday that police were searching for the woman and were investigating the crime as a murder.

Police say the woman got a manicure Saturday and went to the car after her credit card was declined, saying she would return to pay.

Lt. Ray Spencer says the manicurist went in front of the car to prevent it from driving away but was hit.

The woman drove away. The manicurist died at a hospital.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the manicurist as 51-year-old Ngoc Q. Nguyen of Garden Grove, California.