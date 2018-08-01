Vegas woman faces prison time in talent booking fraud case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman faces years of prison time after being sentenced for embezzling over $230,000 from people by posing as a talent booking representative.

A District Court judge Wednesday sentenced 44-year-old Marlene Fitzgerald to up to eight years in prison after previously pleading guilty to theft. She also was ordered to pay restitution.

The state Attorney General's Office says Fitzgerald operated an embezzlement scam in which she operated under several business names while promising to use claimed celebrity connections to arrange performances by recording star Justin Bieber and The Chainsmokers.

Fitzgerald and her husband, Marcus Fitzgerald, await sentencing in a separate case in which each pleaded guilty in June to fraud in a real estate investment scam.