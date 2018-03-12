Vehicle break-in suspect fatally shot by mid-Michigan police

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in mid-Michigan has fatally shot a vehicle break-in suspect after the man fired at the officer during a foot chase.

Michigan State Police say officers in Midland responded about 1:40 a.m. Monday to a report that two people were breaking into a vehicle and the suspects split up when officers arrived. Police say one of the men fired shots while being chased, prompting the officer to shoot him.

The officer wasn't injured. Police say the other break-in suspect was arrested.

Names of those involved weren't immediately released. The officer is identified as a 19-year veteran of the department and has been placed on paid administrative leave. The results of an investigation by state police are expected to be reviewed by prosecutors.