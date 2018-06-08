Vehicle dealer pleads not guilty to theft, other charges

DENISON, Iowa (AP) — A man who operates a vehicle dealership in western Iowa has been scheduled for trial on theft and other charges.

Crawford County District Court records say 57-year-old Robert Adams entered written pleas of not guilty Wednesday to 14 counts of theft, one of fraudulent sales practices and one of specified unlawful activity. His trial is set to begin Sept. 25 in Denison.

Customers say Adams didn't forward to the appropriate agencies or entities money paid for title transfers and warranty contracts and protection plans. His Adams Motor Co. also is accused of selling vehicles without paying off loans still owed on them, which meant buyers couldn't get clear title.

The Iowa Transportation Department is moving against the dealer license issued to Adams.