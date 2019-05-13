Venezuelan billionaire's home raided in Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Dominican officials say drug and money-laundering investigators joined by U.S. federal agents have raided a villa linked to one of Venezuela's richest men.

Billionaire Samark López Bello was recently indicted by federal prosecutors in New York for allegedly violating sanctions on Venezuela. He has close ties to former Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami, who is accused by the U.S. of links to Hezbollah and drug traffickers.

The raid Sunday at a villa in the tourist resort of Verón in the Punta Cana area resulted in the confiscation of more than 30 watches, three sport-utility vehicles, more than $43,000 in cash and other property. Two Venezuelans and two Colombian citizens were arrested in the raid. López Bello wasn't present and is believed to be in Venezuela.