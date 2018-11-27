Vermont State Police: No fatal crashes during holiday period

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Police say there were no traffic fatalities in Vermont during the Thanksgiving Holiday period.

State Police Lt. John Flannigan says that during the five-day Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort from Wednesday through Sunday say there were eight injury crashes across the state, 61 crashes involving property damage and nine crashes that were drug or alcohol related.

There were also 28 arrests for driving under the influence over the weekend, 452 speeding tickets were issued and 46 instances in which police helped motorists.

So far this year there have been 57 motor vehicle deaths this year in Vermont. About two-thirds of the fatalities involved people who were not wearing their seatbelts.

___

This story has been corrected to show the name of the crash reduction program is Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, not Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction program