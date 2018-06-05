Relatives of 1 victim accused of burglarizing homicide scene

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say the father and brother of one of three people killed at a northern New Mexico home last week have been arrested for allegedly burglarizing the crime scene.

New Mexico State Police say 70-year-old Robert Martinez of Dixon and 29-year-old Ezekiel Martinez of Santa Fe are accused of burglary, larceny and tampering with evidence.

They say the two apparently weren't involved in the May 30 murders in a home near Dixon. Two other men are facing charges.

The three shooting victims have been identified as 36-year-old Abraham Martinez of Dixon, 42-year-old April Browne of Taos and 27-year-old Kierin Guillemin of Vadito.

Police say surveillance video recovered from the scene show Robert Martinez and Ezekiel Martinez taking items off the bodies and burglarizing the home before the homicides were reported.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com