Video of violent shootout released during man's sentencing

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Video has been released from a daytime shootout in Connecticut that a lawyer says looked like a scene from a Quentin Tarantino movie.

The video shows what authorities described as a brazen assassination attempt in Norwalk in July 2017. The Stamford Advocate reports the shootout involved Alexander Cardone, who was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison on gun charges.

An attempted murder charge is pending against the gunman accused of trying to kill Cardone's friend.

Prosecutors say Cardone fired several shots at the gunman but missed. He was prohibited from possessing a gun as a result of another criminal case.

Cardone's attorney says the video looked like a Tarantino movie scene. Cardone's friend was shot several times but survived, and he managed to shoot the gunman in the leg.

