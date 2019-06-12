Virginia man will serve 18 years for killing brother-in-law

WISE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man will serve almost 20 years in prison for shooting his brother-in-law while they were working at a construction site together.

News outlets report 69-year-old Larry Fields was charged with felony murder and two firearm charges Monday. Prosecutors had asked for a life sentence, but Fields was instead given 23 years in prison, with five years suspended. He will serve 18 years in prison and five years on probation.

In March 2018, Fields shot and killed 48-year-old Anthony Ward while working construction at a Virginia energy plant. Security cameras recorded it. Fields said he and Ward had been irritating each other all day before he took a gun from his truck, pointed it above Ward's head and pulled the trigger. Fields says he only meant to scare him.