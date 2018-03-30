Virginia murder suspect lived under false name in Florida

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A man wanted in connection with a 2015 Virginia shooting death has been arrested in Florida, where authorities say he was living under a false name for at least two years.

News outlets report that Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Leuer wrote in a release that 54-year-old Darryl Faine was arrested during a traffic stop in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday. Acquaintances in the area had identified the man they knew as "Carl Jones" from a photograph of Faine.

He's charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Monique Landis in December 2015 in Portsmouth.

According to the release, Faine had worked under-the-table jobs while bouncing between different residences in Jacksonville.

He's being held in the Duval County Jail as he awaits extradition. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.