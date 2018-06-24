Virginia police investigating body found by road

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found by the side of the road in Chesterfield County, Virginia.

Police say they responded to the scene at Woodpecker Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a dead body in the area.

They found the body of an unidentified male when they arrived.

The body has been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's office to determine the cause of death.