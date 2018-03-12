Virginia teen leads police on chase, charges pending

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A teenage boy in Virginia is accused of trying to hit a police cruiser with his car.

Virginia Beach Master Police Officer Patrick Kane tells The Virginian-Pilot that officers were responding to a report of domestic violence and arrived to find the boy fleeing the scene. He says the boy tried to hit a police cruiser while leaving the neighborhood. The officer says police were able to move out of the way and the boy drove away in a "reckless manner."

Police pursued the teen, who soon crashed at an intersection. Kane says multiple charges are pending and no injuries were reported.

