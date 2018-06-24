Vote possible on release of Louisville police program review

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An official says a vote could be taken this week on whether to release a federal investigation into a Kentucky city's handling of a child sex abuse scandal within a police program.

Louisville Metro Council President David James tells The Courier Journal he's trying to organize a special council meeting Wednesday to review the special investigation conducted by former U.S. attorney Kerry Harvey. The investigation focused on sexual abuse allegations in the Louisville Metro Police Department's Youth Explorers program.

James says the council will determine whether to release a redacted copy of the investigation.

Sexual misconduct lawsuits have been filed by six former participants in the program for teens interested in law enforcement, and two former officers have been indicted.

