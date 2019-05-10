W.Va. attorney general sues contractor accused of fraud

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's top prosecutor is suing a contractor accused of not completing work he was paid to do.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Thursday announced the lawsuit against Ben Burns, who operated Brenco Construction, Brenco Home Solutions, The Conards Builders and Prestige Builders.

Morrisey is seeking a court order that would bar Burns from doing any more work as a contractor.

The suit says Burns also worked without proper licenses and did substandard work. The case comes after 13 complaints were filed against Burns, with several of the projects valued at more than $10,000.

A man who answered a number listed for Burns said Burns was not immediately available for comment.