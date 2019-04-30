WVa man charged in fatal shootings of estranged wife, man

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his estranged wife and another man.

WSAZ-TV reports Roger D. Blankenship Sr. of Swiss was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

According to a state police criminal complaint, the bodies of Ilene Blankenship and Douglas P. Hypes were found Saturday in the Drennen area of Nicholas County. The complaint says Blankenship had a loaded firearm and was taken to a hospital after shooting himself in the face.

Troopers say the Blankenships have a pending divorce.

___

Information from: WSAZ-TV, http://www.wsaz.com