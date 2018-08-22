Washington inmate sentenced for attack on prison officer

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — An inmate accused of attacking a Washington State Penitentiary officer with a sharpened piece of metal was sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports 24-year-old Carlos Avalos was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities say Avalos attacked Officer Kirk Zehner at the prison in Walla Walla in late July as Avalos was being taken to the health services building. Avalos struck Zehner multiple times in the head with the metal and cut another officer trying to restrain him.

The sentence will run consecutively with Avalos' other prison terms. He was sentenced to 10 years for attacking a corrections employee in 2012 and given six years for another attack in 2014.

