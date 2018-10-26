Washington man sentenced for killing Idaho dog

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Washington man has been sentenced to a year in jail after beating to death an 11-month old dog in northern Idaho.

Twenty-four-year-old Austin Matott of Spokane received the sentence Thursday in 1st District Court for killing a Corgi and Red Heeler mix named Hank in July 2017 near Hauser, Idaho.

First District Magistrate Judge Robert Burton suspended part of the sentence, requiring Matott to serve about five months in jail and two years of supervised probation.

A jury in March convicted Matott of animal cruelty and beating or harassing animals, both misdemeanors.

Authorities say Hank died after being left in Matott's care. A veterinarian who examined Hank's body says Hank had multiple bruises, rib fractures, punctured lungs and internal bleeding.

Matott said Hank was injured playing fetch.