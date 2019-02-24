Washington state crash kills 2, injures 6

Olympia, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities are investigating a crash in Lewis County that left two people dead and six others injured.

The Olympian reports the two people died at the scene of the Saturday afternoon crash on U.S. 12.

Killed were a 10-year old Kirkland boy and a 39-year-old London woman. The woman was identified as Jonna Rane.

Those injured are a 36-year-old Selah woman and five children between the ages of 4 and 13. The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the London woman was heading east in an SUV when the vehicle reportedly crossed the center line about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Packwood.

Authority say the SUV crashed head-on into the vehicle driven by the Selah woman.

___

Information from: The Olympian, http://www.theolympian.com